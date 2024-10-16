The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Insider Activity

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,136,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,410,978 in the last ninety days.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

