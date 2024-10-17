XYO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $422,252.15 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $78.76 million and approximately $422,252.15 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,414.61 or 1.00271013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00063246 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00598981 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $570,366.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.