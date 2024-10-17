Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.70. 5,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.