Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 508858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

Henderson European Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £575.34 million, a P/E ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.33.

In other news, insider Marco Bianconi bought 1,000 shares of Henderson European Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,259.08). In other Henderson European Trust news, insider Marco Bianconi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,730 ($2,259.08). Also, insider Melanie Blake bought 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,536.69). Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

