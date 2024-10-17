Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 4055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.