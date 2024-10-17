Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 4055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.
The firm has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
