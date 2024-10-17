MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.38. 18,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 104,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

