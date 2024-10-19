cVault.finance Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,500.07 or 0.06585100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $45.00 million and approximately $142.90 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

