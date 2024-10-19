Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00003782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $72.44 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,168.16 or 1.00020277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00064139 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,861,185.43007307 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.62696412 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,072,852.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.