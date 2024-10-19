QXO (QXO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -144.54% -2,028.93% -8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares QXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for QXO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 758 3909 5352 109 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.03%. Given QXO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QXO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million -$1.07 million -8.75 QXO Competitors $1.32 billion $11.09 million -7.30

QXO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QXO beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

