Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $516.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.90 and a 200-day moving average of $464.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $518.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

