Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $537.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $486.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

