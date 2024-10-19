First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.76 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

