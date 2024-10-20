Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $76.34 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,101,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 896.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.07. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.