Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,296 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $241,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $188.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

