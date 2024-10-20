Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

