Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.01

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

