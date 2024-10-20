Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 90.3% higher against the US dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $3,609.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,089.90 or 0.99990380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00066351 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,745,817 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,600,276 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,939,745,816.92621 with 43,400,600,275.954735 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.0001689 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $18,987.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.