Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 608 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,930.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $72,650.10.

Natera Stock Down 0.5 %

NTRA traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.95. 718,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,780. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.