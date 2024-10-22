CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCNE traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,292. The stock has a market cap of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
