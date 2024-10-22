Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

