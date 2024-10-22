Orchid (OXT) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $69.11 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.14 or 1.00021293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006449 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07343594 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,811,358.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.