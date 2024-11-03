Conning Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG opened at $506.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.41 and a 200-day moving average of $447.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

