Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.830 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:D traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,922. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

