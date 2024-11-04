LayerZero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.10 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. LayerZero has a market cap of $335.21 million and $42.10 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LayerZero has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,305.72 or 1.01063450 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,921.67 or 1.00495228 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.10192346 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $47,232,672.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

