Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

KWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

KWR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $160.88. 32,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average is $172.04. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $151.31 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.