Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 1,795,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,101,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

