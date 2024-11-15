United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $9,766,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

