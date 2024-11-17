American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 973,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 26,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $390,388.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,824,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,843,102.20. The trade was a 1.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,393. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 17.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

