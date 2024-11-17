Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 825.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.43 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

