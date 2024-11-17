Insider Buying: Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Insider Buys A$200,129.00 in Stock

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Robinson bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,129.00 ($129,115.48).
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.
Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is -128.57%.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.
