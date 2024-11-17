Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 26.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 1,124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
KRKNF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
