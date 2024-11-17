Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 26.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 1,124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

KRKNF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

