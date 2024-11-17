Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.17 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

