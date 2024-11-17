KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096,053 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.16 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.