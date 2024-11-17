Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 13,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

