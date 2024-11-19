9,251 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,166.93 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3,026.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

