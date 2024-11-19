Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 219,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

CAT opened at $384.53 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.81 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,968. This trade represents a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 3.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,749 shares of company stock worth $9,251,912 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

