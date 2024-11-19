Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. This trade represents a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $531.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $544.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.