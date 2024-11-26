Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $865.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $758.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $908.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

