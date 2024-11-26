Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and $338,968.34 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,310.02 or 0.99922878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00011588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,414,980,284,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,414,949,005,481 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,415,347,023,307.023 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000438 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $342,191.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

