Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Announces GBX 16.50 Dividend

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 2,142.25 ($26.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,281.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,052.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.65. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,752 ($22.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,330 ($29.26).

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,039 ($25.61) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($256,091.43). Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

