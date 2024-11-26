Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

