IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49.05 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. IOTA has a market cap of $748.93 million and $49.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,516,571,099 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
