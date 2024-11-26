CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.94.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.60. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$13.59 and a 52-week high of C$31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -115.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

