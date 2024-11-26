Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Eaton by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 285.5% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 25.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETN opened at $378.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $224.52 and a one year high of $379.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

