FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 459,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBK opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.