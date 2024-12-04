Reviewing BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and BZAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 7.95% 10.65% 6.73% BZAM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and BZAM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $9.87 billion 0.85 $765.42 million $0.80 9.46 BZAM $37.96 million 0.00 -$27.31 million ($0.52) N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dai Nippon Printing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM has a beta of 4.87, suggesting that its stock price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats BZAM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BZAM

(Get Free Report)

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.