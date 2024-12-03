Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $36.10 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,019,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,456,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 71,876 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKIE opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

