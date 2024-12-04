Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 24,911 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.21.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 321.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

