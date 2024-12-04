Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 24,911 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.21.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.