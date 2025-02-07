bioAffinity Technologies Receives Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement**SAN ANTONIO, Texas – bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that the company had received written notification from The

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read bioAffinity Technologies’s 8K filing here.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
