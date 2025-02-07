Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06. Approximately 6,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.
The company has a market cap of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.
Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Company Profile
The Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US mid-cap stocks CVMC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.
